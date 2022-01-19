What to do in Kansas City before game day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) – Whether they fly or drive, plenty of Bills fans are expected to be in Kansas City on Sunday when the Bills take on the Chiefs in an AFC Divisional playoff game. Al Burns, who runs Al’s Bar and Grill, a Bills Backers bar in Parkville, Mo., said it’s already getting contentious.

“You know, a lot of trash talk between each other,” Burns told WDAF, News 4’s sister station in Kansas City.

As more and more members of Bills Mafia make their way to Kansas City throughout the week, Pam Whiting says people in town are getting excited. She’s the Vice President for Communications for the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. That makes her a good source to advise Bills Mafia of ways to spend their time before Sunday’s kickoff.

“My favorite place to take visitors is the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. That would be my top pick,” Whiting said.

“The museum tells a very impactful story of the Negro Leagues,” she added. “It shows the accomplishments of some of the greatest baseball players in history, white or Black, and showcases the fight for desegregation and civil rights. It’s a very moving experience.”

Whiting also recommended the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Arabia Steamboat Museum, and Harry Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

“We’re just wild about Harry in Kansas City,” she explained.

Most people probably already know that barbecue is the go-to food option in KC.

“We fight a lot here about who has the best,” Whiting said, sparking an image of Buffalonians arguing about which Western New York restaurant has the best chicken wings.

Speaking of food, it happens to be KC Restaurant Week through Sunday. Traci Moon, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Visit KC, says several establishments are offering special menus for the occasion.

“We want our visitors to feel like they’re part of our community,” Moon said. “You can really feel the impact of sports.”

In 2011, Travel + Leisure magazine named Kansas City one of the most sports-crazed cities in America. Moon says that makes its businesses prepared to welcome sports fans from all across the country.

“This is what we do,” she said. “This is how we are in our community. We’re very welcoming, very inclusive.”

With both teams at the top of the AFC, the Bills and Chiefs are expected to see a lot of each other in the coming years. Sunday’s game will be the fourth matchup between the teams since October 2020. The Bills are already scheduled to play in Kansas City in the 2022 regular season.