What to expect before the start of school, after BPS goes with different nurse provider

The Buffalo School District is getting ready for the first day of school next week, and dozens of nurses are getting ready to care for the kids at the schools. But families and students can expect most of those nurses to be new faces.

If you’ll recall, back in January, Kaleida Health missed the deadline to apply for a new contract, by 16 minutes. BPS said 10 bids came into the district, three of which were late, including Kaleida’s. So the district chose another bidder to proved the nurses they need for the schools.

News 4 met up with local 13-year-old Kaiheir Yogtiba a week before the start of school. He was resting with his family, because he’s still recovering from a spinal surgery he had earlier this month.

Kai goes to School 89 in Buffalo.

“He went to that school specifically to be in a medical classroom, because of all his medical needs,” his mom, Marla said.

He loved his school nurse there: Nurse Patti.

“She was one of the only people who was nice to me,” Kai said. “She told me jokes and stuff… just a warm person.”

This year, it’s likely he’ll have a new school nurse.

Kaleida Health tells News 4, the majority of their nurses who were in the school were transferred back into Children’s Hospital, or their hospital system.

“I have nothing against the new nurses, or the new company that the Buffalo Public School is using,” Marla said. “My only thing is how does the change affect especially kids like my son who’s in medically-fragile classroom.”

But leaders of BPS say they’re confident with their new supplier, Supplemental Health, and the group of nurses they’ve hired. All the school nurses recently had a three-day orientation.

“Trust the nurses that we hired are going to be highly-qualified and meet the needs of your children,” Dr. Eric Rosser said, the Buffalo Public Schools associate superintendent for student support. “What we’ve seen from those nurses is that they’re highly excited, highly eager and that they number one have the children’s best interests at heart.”

And this isn’t the first school district Supplemental Health has hired for.

“They have over 94 school districts in which they work in,” Dr. Rosser said.

Next week, on September 5, the day before school starts, the nurses will all be available for parents and kids to meet at their schools. News 4 is told they will be there from the time school normally opens, to the time it closes on Wednesday.