BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking to vote early? Erie County residents hoping to cast an early vote in this year’s primary elections can do so starting this Saturday.
Early primary voting will go from June 17 to June 25. In addition to the 25th being the last day for early voting, it’s also the last day voters can register for the June primary.
According to the Erie County Board of Elections, this county “has the largest early voting program in New York State.” There are 38 sites, which include the Board of Elections at 134 W. Eagle St.
Polls will be open weekdays from Noon to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A full list of primary candidates for Erie County can be found here. Anyone with questions can call (716) 858-8891.
If you’re not registered to vote, click or tap here for information on how to do so.
