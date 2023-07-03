BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some aspects of daily life in Buffalo will be different with Tuesday’s holiday, but other parts will be just like any other day. The city shared a number of things residents should take note of.
For instance, garbage and recycling will be collected per usual, and pools and parks will be open, too.
City Hall will be closed for the day and the building will feature red, white and blue illumination at the top. A patriotic light display at the entrance of the building is also in the plans.
Like normal, drivers cannot park on the grass or on pathways in parks, but metered parking on streets will be free.
