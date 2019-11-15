What’s New at School: Hamburg’s Giving Garden

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) Union Pleasant Avenue students are getting their hands dirty in the Giving Garden.

“Everything in these garden beds is started from seeds and grown by kids,” said Farm to School Coordinator, Tricia Miller.

The Giving Garden has been growing for the past ten years. “It started in the district wellness committee to teach kids where food comes from and get them to eat healthier,” said Miller.

Now its a full blown farm to school, hands on growing program for students K-5.

“The kids learn the parts of a seed, the parts of a plant, the plant life cycle, how to harvest and how to make things with the things that we harvest,” she said.

The gardening begins each March and runs through December. But students keep busy in the off season with garden “dreaming” and planning for the next season.

Those involved say having students take part has made all the difference in the cafeteria and watching the growing process has even inspired many young minds.