What’s New at School: Lackawanna Middle’s Clothing Closet

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lackawanna Middle School teacher has created a closet where kids can get new clothes — FREE of charge. Over the past year its evolved in to so much more, becoming a safe haven for students.

Lauren Vargovich has been teaching young minds for nearly a decade. Last year she saw a need and started collecting clothes for students at Lackwananna Middle school.

“We see kids walking in the hall and they’re wearing the same things everyday,” said Vargovich. “Just to build confidence in these kids.”

She shared her idea on Facebook and dozens of donations came in. Students can pick from donated items like clothes, hats, gloves even hygiene supplies, from the closet– all free of charge.

“They would just look at the clothes and be like can I take this? I can have this and they were just so happy to have something that was newer or that fit them,” she said. “It was just overwhelming .. it was powerful.”

It got to the point where she needed more space, so she and another teacher, Sara Zahn teamed up and revamped an empty classroom. It’s now known as the Harbor Room.

Students like 8th grader, Kalen Grinage got to share their ideas and suggestions before the room came to life. “I was going to cry of happiness because no other school, like my old school, they didn’t have anything like this,” said Grinage.

It is now inviting with calming colors and relaxing music, providing an atmosphere where can students hang out, eat lunch and feel safe.

Throughout the room are several therapeutic tools, games and activities.

To donate items to the closet head here.

You can also stop by Lackawanna Middle School at 500 Martin Rd, Lackawanna, NY 14218 to donate.



