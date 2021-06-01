3-year-old gets cake depicting Mufasa’s death in The Lion King

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WIVB) — A 3-year-old girl from Minnesota went viral over the weekend because of a hilarious request she made for her birthday party.

Leona Feigh is a huge fan of The Lion King, and she wanted a cake depicting a very specific scene from the movie — Mufasa’s death.

That’s because she figured everyone would be so sad, they wouldn’t want to eat the cake, and she’d have it all to herself.

Her mother admitted she felt weird making the request to the baker. Her uncle tweeted out a picture of the cake and it received more than 750,000 likes.

My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0 — Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021

