(WIVB) — A mystery Oreo hit store shelves on Monday.

It looks like the original, but the taste is totally different.

You won’t be on your own trying to figure out the flavor though, as each package will have one of three clues.

If you’re a quick detective who correctly names the flavor, you could win $50,000.

In 2017, the mystery flavor was Fruity Pebbles cereal.

You can take a guess here.