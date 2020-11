BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanksgiving travel will be on the lighter side this year.

According to AAA, health concerns and high unemployment rates are impacting Americans’ decisions to travel for the holiday.

Officials anticipate at least a 10 percent drop in travel — the largest one-year decrease since the 2008 recession .

On Thursday morning, AAA’s Elizabeth Carey joined us to discuss the Thanksgiving travel forecast. Watch the interview below: