Actor Steven Seagal selling $3.4 million bulletproof house

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NewsNation Now)  —  If you’re looking for true home security, you can now buy a home that’s bulletproof.

Actor Steven Seagal is selling the home in Scottsdale, Ariz. for $3.4 million.

The nearly 9,000 square foot home, featuring five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, sits on a hillside overlooking the desert.

All of the home’s floor-to-ceiling windows will stop a bullet and so will the exterior of copper and stone. The only place you’ll likely be vulnerable is in the infinity pool or hot tub.

The house also comes with a complete guest home.

Julianna Eriksen with Engel & Volkers Scottsdale holds the listing.

