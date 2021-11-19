Adele releases new album, “30”

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — We’re saying “hello” to Adele’s latest album.

“30” is the British songwriter’s first album in six years. She premiered some of those new songs during a CBS special this past weekend.

The 12-track album chronicles her emotional journey as she decided to leave her husband.

