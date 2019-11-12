Alex Trebek brought to tears by Jeopardy! contestant

(WIVB) — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was brought to tears during an episode of the popular game show.

“Dhruv you’re smiling. I like that,” Trebek said. “Let’s take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one? No. ‘What is ‘We love you Alex.’ That’s very kind of you. Thank you.”

At that moment, you could hear the host, who is battling pancreatic cancer, choke up.

“Cost you $1,995. You’re left with $5,” he managed to continue saying.

Prior to this, Trebek let it be known that he is re-entering treatment.

The contestant later tweeted, saying “I could have tried to puzzle the answer together, but really, I just kept thinking about Alex and I thought he should know.”