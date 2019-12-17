“Breaking Bad” store to open next year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WIVB) — “Breaking Bad” may have wrapped up in 2013, but fans can still celebrate the show’s success.
The hit series follows a high school chemistry teacher who takes part in a risky drug business out of an RV to make ends meet.
There are RV tours in Albuquerque where the show was filmed, and soon, there will be a “Breaking Bad”-themed store.
It will feature mugs, t-shirts, art, photo opportunities and other merchandise.
The owners say a few familiar, perhaps famous, faces may pop up at the store.
The “Breaking Bad” store is planning a soft opening after New Year’s Day.
The grand opening will be on January 4.