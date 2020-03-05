Brother brings llama to sister’s wedding

(WIVB) — A five-year promise was delivered, despite a bride’s wishes. Mendl Weinstock brought a llama to his sister’s wedding.

The gag started five years ago when Weinstock says his sister was talking endlessly about her future wedding in a car ride with friends. So, he blurted out that if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him.

Thinking that it was just a joke, she accepted.

Fast forward five years, and Weinstock held up the promise. He rented a llama for $400 and even had a custom tuxedo made.

While the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall, his sister’s friend was in on the joke, and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.

Weinstock’s sister was not happy about the llama…