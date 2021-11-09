Buffalo Monopoly game raises money for Roswell Park and Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new Buffalo Monopoly game on store shelves.

Roswell Park and Oishei Children’s Hospital have partnered up with Hasbro to launch the game. It’s being sold exclusively at Tops stores.

All proceeds from this game, which costs $50, will go toward the cancer and blood disorders program at Roswell Park and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Rich Sanders, whose son received treatment, says “The things you’re doing to help Oishei and Roswell make a difference, and we’re living testaments of that.”

The two most valuable properties in the game are the Buffalo Bills and the Sabres. News 4’s Mel Orlins and Kelsey Anderson checked the game out Tuesday morning on Wake Up. Take a look in the video player below: