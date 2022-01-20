Buffalo Singing Cops come back to “The Amazing Race,” but are gone again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even though Buffalo’s famous “Singing Cops” got to make a return to “The Amazing Race,” they won’t be moving forward.
The duo of Michael Norwood, Jr. and Moe Badger had been competing together for $1 million on the show’s 33rd season.
After being the first of the show’s eliminations, they came back on Wednesday night’s episode. There was a gap of 19 months between those episodes.
For Badger and Norwood, the end came in Switzerland.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.