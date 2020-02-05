Celebrating National Weatherperson’s Day on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, we’re honoring those who work hard to accurately forecast and report the always-changing, and often unpredictable, weather.

It’s National Weatherperson’s Day! The day serves as a way to honor all individuals in the fields of meteorology, weather forecasting and broadcast meteorology.

It also pays tribute to volunteer storm spotters, observers and others who work in the field of meteorology.

Mike Cejka, a familiar face you’ll see in the video above, has been serving the local community for 37 years.

Just this past year, our 4 Warn Weather team was certified as most accurate in western New York.