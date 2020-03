JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (WIVB) — A kindergartner from Arkansas celebrated “Dress Like Your Favorite Person Day” with a heartwarming choice.

Easton Blocker dressed up as the school security officer, saying “he keeps me safe.”

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District posted photos of the adorable duo on Facebook.

Blocker’s mother says Easton always had a fascination with the security officer. That officer said it meant a lot to him, as well, to be a role model for her son.