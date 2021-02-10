Clip of attorney stuck in cat filter goes viral

(WIVB) — When a judge in Texas opened up his laptop to log into a virtual court hearing on Tuesday, he got quite the surprise.

Waiting for the judge were two lawyers…and a kitten.

69-year-old county attorney Rod Ponton, who was being represented by a blue-eyed kitten filter, had no idea how to get his face on the screen.

As the attorney tried to remove the filter, with help from his assistant, the judge eventually began giving him directions on how to get rid of it.

“I’m still prepared to go forward with it,” the attorney said. “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

Eventually, the filter was removed and the proceedings went on as scheduled.

The hilarious clip has gone viral. Watch it below: