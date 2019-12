A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

(WIVB) — The next time a full moon lights up the sky, it will be numerically significant.

In December, the full moon, which is known as the Cold Moon, will occur at a moment surrounding the number 12.

Specifically, it will be at its peak on December 12 at 12:12 a.m.

Needless to say, it won’t be hard to forget when you should be on the lookout for this.