College student writes, illustrates children’s book about wearing masks

(WIVB) — A California college student is seeing a lot of success from a new children’s book she wrote about the pandemic. But, it’s not your typical children’s book.

Kaitlyn Chu is a senior at USC. She wrote and illustrated a playful book about the serious discussion of wearing masks.

Chu published the book herself and has already sold 800 copies to people around the world via Amazon.

Chu says she isn’t fazed by the debate that continues to rage over wearing masks in public. She hopes the book educates kids on the importance of wearing a mask, especially if they’ll be back in the classroom this fall.