Cow seen in back seat of car at Wisconsin McDonald’s

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WIVB) — A mysterious customer found its way to a popular food chain.

Roaming through the golden arches at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisconsin was no average customer. A live cow was stuffed into the back seat of a Buick, and a nearby customer was blown away.

Jessica Nelson did what any person would do in the age of social media; she grabbed her phone, hit record and put it on Facebook.

The cow’s owner saw the video and reached out to explain what was going on. They told her they had just purchased the animal at an auction. Apparently, there were two other cows in the back seat, as well.