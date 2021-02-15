Dating apps seeing all-time highs in activity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We may be socially isolated, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped looking for love.

A dating renaissance is in full swing. Dating apps and other sites are seeing an all-time high in activity. Match.com saw a 30 percent increase in messaging just in January, compared to last year.

OK Cupid has also reported a surge in activity.

Folks who help run dating apps say their peak seasons started after the holidays. They believe that even in quarantine, singles are trying to find ways to find love.