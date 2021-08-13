Disney+ announces “Home Alone” revival to debut in November

What's Trending

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — A Christmas surprise in August!

Disney+ has announced a revival of “Home Alone.” The streaming service says 20th Century Studios’ “Home Sweet Home Alone” will debut in time for the holidays.

While Kevin isn’t in this one, the main character, Max, will take on the same mischievous and resourceful personality while his family is in Japan for the holidays.

He protects his home from a married couple looking to steal a priceless heirloom.

The show will debut exclusively on Disney+ on November 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now