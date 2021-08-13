Disney+ announces “Home Alone” revival to debut in November

(WIVB) — A Christmas surprise in August!

Disney+ has announced a revival of “Home Alone.” The streaming service says 20th Century Studios’ “Home Sweet Home Alone” will debut in time for the holidays.

While Kevin isn’t in this one, the main character, Max, will take on the same mischievous and resourceful personality while his family is in Japan for the holidays.

He protects his home from a married couple looking to steal a priceless heirloom.

The show will debut exclusively on Disney+ on November 12.