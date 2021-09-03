Drake mentions Daemen College in new song

Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drake, the Toronto native who is arguably one of the most well-known hip-hop artists on the planet, made a reference to western New York in one of his newest songs.

In the closing track of Certified Lover Boy, which was released on Friday, the rapper makes mention of Daemen College.

The song is called “The Remorse.” Early on in the track, Drake says “Daemen College booking me to pull and speak the facts.”

Daemen College took note of this, saying it’s a reference to Drake’s performance at the school in 2009 “before he was well-known.”

The 34-year-old’s success has continued to grow over the last decade. He’s won four Grammy Awards, and been nominated for 47.

To hear the song, click or tap the link below.

WARNING: This song contains explicit lyrics.

YouTube | Drake – “The Remorse”