(WIVB) — If you’re sick of that pesky cord getting in the way while using your hair straightener, Dyson’s got you covered.

The company is introducing a cordless hair straightener that costs $500.

Why so much? Dyson says it uses magnesium copper plates that can reduce hair damage by 50 percent.

A single charge lasts 30 minutes, but if you forget to plug it in, it can also be used as a traditional corded straightener.