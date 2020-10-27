Erie County Sheriff shares tips for a safe Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has released tips for a safe Halloween.
Sheriff Timothy Howard asks that those participating in the holiday follow these guidelines:
Parents:
- Check with your municipality for the hours of trick-or-treating.
- Map out your route and check Offender Watch or NYS Sex Offender Registry for registered sex offenders in the neighborhood you plan to visit.
- Inspect all treats at home; throw away unwrapped, open, or suspicious looking goodies.
Trick-or-Treaters:
- Costumes with light colors and reflective tape are best. Someone in the group should carry a flashlight. Consider putting reflective tape on their bags too.
- Carry a cell phone for quick communication.
- Instruct children to only stop at familiar homes and where the outside lights are on.
- Do not enter a home or car to collect treats.
COVID:
- Follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
- Wear a protective mask under the costume’s mask.
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
- Check CDC Halloween guidelines.
