Erie County Sheriff shares tips for a safe Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has released tips for a safe Halloween.

Sheriff Timothy Howard asks that those participating in the holiday follow these guidelines:

Parents:

  • Check with your municipality for the hours of trick-or-treating.
  • Map out your route and check Offender Watch or NYS Sex Offender Registry for registered sex offenders in the neighborhood you plan to visit.
  • Inspect all treats at home; throw away unwrapped, open, or suspicious looking goodies.

Trick-or-Treaters:

  • Costumes with light colors and reflective tape are best. Someone in the group should carry a flashlight. Consider putting reflective tape on their bags too.
  • Carry a cell phone for quick communication.
  • Instruct children to only stop at familiar homes and where the outside lights are on.
  • Do not enter a home or car to collect treats. 

COVID:

  • Follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
  • Wear a protective mask under the costume’s mask.
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
  • Check CDC Halloween guidelines.

