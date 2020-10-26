Experts: Start your holiday shopping now

(WIVB) — If you’re planning to wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping, you might want to think again.

Experts say now is the best time to start checking off your holiday gift list.

Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of FedEx, says they’ve been preparing for this season for months.

She added that the holiday season is starting much earlier this year with big companies like Amazon and Walmart offering pre-Black Friday deals.

To avoid a giftless tree, Robertson says it’s never too early to start playing Santa.

“Really get into the holiday season now, because there are a lot of great promotions going on and the earlier you can ship, the less stress you’ll have during the holiday season,” Robertson says.

According to a recent survey by “Retail Me Not,” 31 percent of people say they’ll shop early in 2020 to avoid issues or shipping delays. 36 percent say they’ll spread out their purchases over a long period.