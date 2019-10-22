“Friends” Halloween costumes bring back memories of beloved sitcom

(WIVB) — “Friends” fans, this one’s for you.
New Halloween costumes based on the sitcom are out now.
They include the giant turkey mask worn by Monica, the “Holiday Armadillo” and the “Spudnik” potato suit.
The costumes can be found at this site.
