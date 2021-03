ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - While March is typically associated with a basketball-related tournament and bracket competition, if sports aren't really your thing there's another way to get into the madness of the month.

SUNY is hosting its eighth annual Mascot Madness this year, with the first round of voting open as of March 16. The higher education network says SUNY's Mascot Madness brings SUNY mascots together in a competition to find out who the fans feel is the best in all of New York.