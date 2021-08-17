Girl Scouts introduce new Adventurefuls cookies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One could say the Girl Scouts’ newest cookie is an adventurous endeavor.

Bad puns aside, the organization says their new cookie, “Adventurefuls,” will be joining the lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season.

“An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program.” Girl Scouts of Western New York

If you want to be notified when they become available, click or tap here.