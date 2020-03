BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Still want those Thin Mints and Samoas? The Girl Scouts have you covered with online cookie sales.

The sweets will be delivered to your door and the proceeds will help your local troop.

“Girl Scouts at Home” also offers self-guided activities that kids can access online. The organization allows people to donate cookie orders to people in need, and those on the front lines fighting COVID-19.