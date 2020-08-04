“Got Milk?” campaign returns

(WIVB) — Many of us remember the “Got Milk?” advertising campaign from the 90s and early 2000s. Well, it’s back, but this time, it’s geared toward the TikTok and YouTube generation.

One of the new ads shows Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky swimming the entire length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head.

Milk producers say they’re capitalizing on a spike in milk sales they noticed after the pandemic began.

That could be because people are eating at home more, and when people “panic buy” like they did at the start of the pandemic, usually one of the first things they grab is milk.