“Homeschool Spirit Week” lets kids have fun while schools are shut down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just because the kids are stuck at home doesn’t mean they can’t show a little school spirit.

A viral picture with suggestions for “Homeschool Spirit Week” has been circling social media. It’s marketed as “COVID-19 style” since all schools across the state are currently shut down.

Each day is representative of some aspect of the pandemic, such as “Dress Like an Old Person Day (in honor of the generation that is most at risk)” and “Jersey Day (in honor of our favorite sports teams that aren’t able to play right now.”

