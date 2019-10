(WIVB) — The Hubble Telescope spotted a spooky ‘face’ in outer space.

Scientists say the eerie image is an optical illusion coming from two galaxies colliding.

The glowing eyes of the face each represent the center of a galaxy.

Young blue stars help form the face’s outline.

Other groups of new stars create the appearance of a mouth and nose.

The system is 704 million light years from Earth.