Internet-famous cat Lil Bub dies at age 8

(Photo: Lil Bub on Facebook)

(WIVB) — A cat who became famous on the Internet for her unique appearance and connection to fundraising has passed away.

“She was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection,” a post on her Facebook page read. “Even knowing this, we weren’t expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves.

Because of gene mutations, Lil Bub’s eyes appeared larger than normal and her tongue stuck out.

Although she suffered an early death at eight years old, Lil Bub’s impact was widespread in the short time she was alive.

“She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she’s helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world,” the Facebook post read.

This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together.On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the…

Posted by Lil Bub on Monday, December 2, 2019

