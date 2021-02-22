Its National Margarita Day: How to make the ultimate margarita at home

(WWTI) — Happy National Margarita Day!

Looking to make a delicious, refreshing margarita at home? Here are some tips to make the ultimate homemade margarita.

Follow the “perfect” ratio of tequila, triple sec and lime juice

Salt the rim

Garnish with lime

Blend with ice to make it frozen

Follow this recipe to make two servings of the classic margarita.

Ingredients:

Two lime wedges, for rimming glasses and garnish

1/4 Cup of kosher salt or coarse sea salt, for rimming glass

Four oz. tequila

2 oz. triple se

1.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions:

Place salt on small shallow plate Rim two glasses with lime wedge, dip in salt Combine tequila, triple sec and lime juice in cocktail shaker OR divide between two glasses and stir Top with ice, garnish with lime and serve

Looking to get more creative, here are some other recipes to celebrate National Margarita Day.

For more recipes, visit the delish website.