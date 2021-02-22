Its National Margarita Day: How to make the ultimate margarita at home

(WWTI) — Happy National Margarita Day!
Looking to make a delicious, refreshing margarita at home? Here are some tips to make the ultimate homemade margarita.
- Follow the “perfect” ratio of tequila, triple sec and lime juice
- Salt the rim
- Garnish with lime
- Blend with ice to make it frozen
Follow this recipe to make two servings of the classic margarita.
Ingredients:
- Two lime wedges, for rimming glasses and garnish
- 1/4 Cup of kosher salt or coarse sea salt, for rimming glass
- Four oz. tequila
- 2 oz. triple se
- 1.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
Directions:
- Place salt on small shallow plate
- Rim two glasses with lime wedge, dip in salt
- Combine tequila, triple sec and lime juice in cocktail shaker OR divide between two glasses and stir
- Top with ice, garnish with lime and serve
Looking to get more creative, here are some other recipes to celebrate National Margarita Day.
