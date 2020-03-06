It’s National Oreo Cookie Day!

(CNN) — Get ready to dunk or twist on Friday because it is National Oreo Cookie Day, one of America’s favorites!

The Oreo was invented by food scientist Sam J. Porcello for what is now Nabisco in 1912.

More than 450 billion Oreos have been sold around the world since then and it is said to be the most popular cookie in the U.S.

You can mark the day on Friday by hosting a party in which everyone brings a dessert that incorporates Oreos, such as crushed Oreo sundaes.

Or you could bring Oreos to work to share.

You can post on social media using the hashtag “National Oreo Cookie Day.”