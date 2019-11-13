Jeopardy! pokes fun at Bills fans with “Wide Right” reference

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re sure that most Bills fans were able to answer at least one question correctly in a recent episode of “Jeopardy!”

“In the dreams of this team’s fans, their kicker Scott Norwood pulls it back just a bit to the left in Super Bowl 25,” the question read.

This is in reference to “Wide Right,” the infamous moment when the Bills kicker punted the football too far to the right, killing the team’s hopes of taking home a Super Bowl Championship.

The 1991 game resulted in a victory for the Giants, who won by a single point.

Jeopardy!’s question didn’t go unseen by the Buffalo Bills, who responded in jest.

“We’ll take “Too Soon” for $1,000, Alex.”