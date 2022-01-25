Jeopardy! to feature WNY native on Tuesday night

What's Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday night on Jeopardy!, a western New Yorker will get a chance to put her knowledge to the test.

Maria Krasinski, who calls herself a “sponge candy addict,” will compete in an episode themed “Hometown Howdies.”

Earlier this month, western New Yorkers may have recognized a couple of other contestants on the show. Canisius professor Dr. Steve Chanderbhan was one, and Terry Wolfisch Cole, who now lives in Connecticut, was the other.

You can watch Jeopardy! on CBS at 7:30 p.m.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now