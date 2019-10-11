“Jesus Shoes” hit the market and sell out in minutes

(CNN) — A shoe company says you can walk on water in their sneakers, and technically, they aren’t wrong.

For $1,400 and some change, you can get a pair of “Jesus Shoes.”

The shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.

The Brooklyn-based design company MSCHF bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97’s for the “Collab Culture” venture.

In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest, the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense-scented insoles and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.

The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by Popes long ago.

The shoes were released on Tuesday and sold out almost immediately.

On the company’s website, MSCHF says more will be available on October 22 and subsequent second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.