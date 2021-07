BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re not a breakfast person, this might be a good reason to change that.

The second edition of Josh’s Jaqs is coming soon.

Josh’s Jaqs is a Bills-colored Fruit Loops-style cereal. Proceeds from sales will benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital.

You’ll be able to get the tasty treat at Tops and Wegmans locations. More information on it can be found here.