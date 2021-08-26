Josh’s Jaqs now on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Boxes of the second edition of Josh’s Jaqs are now on sale.
Josh’s Jaqs are a Fruit Loop-like cereal with blue and red loops in honor of the Bills colors. The limited edition boxes are red and include a picture of Josh Allen, along with his signature.
Proceeds from sales benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital.
To get a box, go to either Wegmans or the PLB Sports website.
