Josh’s Jaqs now on sale

What's Trending

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Boxes of the second edition of Josh’s Jaqs are now on sale.

Josh’s Jaqs are a Fruit Loop-like cereal with blue and red loops in honor of the Bills colors. The limited edition boxes are red and include a picture of Josh Allen, along with his signature.

Proceeds from sales benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital.

To get a box, go to either Wegmans or the PLB Sports website.

What's Trending

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now