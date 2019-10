(WIVB) — Kellogg’s is bringing back a mashup that was tried last year. It’s called “All Together” cereal.

It has six cereals in one box, including Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Raisin Bran and Corn Flakes.

The cereal is a limited-edition item. Some proceeds will be donated to GLAAD to support anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy.