Kraft creates limited edition breakfast boxes

(WIVB) — Mac and cheese for breakfast? Yup, Kraft gets it.

56 percent of parents have been telling Kraft they’re serving it up for breakfast more now than they did before.

So, Kraft decided to play along, coming up with limited edition boxes featuring the word “breakfast.”

The boxes won’t be on sale until next year, though. If you want a shot at getting one now, tweet with the hashtags #KMCForBreakfast and #Sweepstakes between now and Friday.

That enters you for a chance to win a breakfast box, along with a few other goodies.