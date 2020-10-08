Kraft encourages mac and cheese lovers to “send noods”

(WIVB) — Kraft Mac & Cheese wants you to “send noods.”

Check the spelling on that before you start asking questions. They mean noodles!

Kraft’s latest campaign is designed to let people share the gift of mac and cheese with their friends and family, from a safe distance.

Now through Sunday, people can fill out an order form at this site, and Kraft will send a box of mac and cheese to whoever you want.

National Noodle Day was this past Tuesday.

