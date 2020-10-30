Lancaster H.S. creates virtual “Halloween Spook-tacular”

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster High School is taking a creative approach to Halloween.

They combined the talent of the orchestra and dancers from Lancaster Dance Center and The 716 Dance Lab for a 30-minute “Halloween Spook-tacular” virtual event.

The event premiered online Thursday night and featured several Halloween hits, including “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, as of course, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Full costumes and special effects were included. Watch the full performance below:

