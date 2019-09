(WIVB) — Lay’s potato chips are getting a makeover. The company has unveiled the first redesign of its potato chips bag in 12 years.

The Lay’s logo is different, with a smaller “L” and a cursive “Y.”

But the biggest difference is the picture of the chips themselves.

They’re shown from a top-down angle, which is in tribute to the rise of food photographers on social media.

The company’s goal was to stay relevant in the era of social media and content regeneration