LeBron James set to release children’s book in August

(WIVB) — A big man on the basketball court now wants to score some points with young readers.

LeBron James wrote a children’s picture book that’s set for release in August.

That’s according to the publisher, Harper Collins. The book is titled “I Promise.” That’s also the name of a children’s program that James started in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

He says his goal is to inspire children and get kids and parents reading together.

The deal with Harper Collins also involves a second book — a novel for middle-grade students that James plans to release next year.