BANGLADESH (WIVB) — Hundreds of people are flocking to a Bangladesh farm to see one of its smallest animals — a cow!

Rani is only 20 inches tall and 26 inches long. She can even be carried around.

The farm has applied to the Guinness Book of Word Records to find out if she might break the record for shortest cow.

According to their website, the shortest cow on record is just over 24 inches tall.